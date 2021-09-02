Gov. Wolf responds to Texas abortion ban, calling it ‘harmful’ and ‘anti-choice’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf released a statement Thursday to condemn the new abortion ban in Texas and tell Pennsylvanians that any anti-abortion bills sent to his desk will never be considered.

On Wednesday, a new abortion law was activated in Texas saying abortions cannot be administered after medical professionals find a heartbeat and put together a place for state citizens to report and sue any woman who gets an abortion.

That night, the Supreme Court of the United States denied an emergency appeal, keeping that law in effect, saying it did not meet the high burden required to halt it.

Officials describe it as the strictest law against abortion rights in the nation since Roe v. Wade in 1973, and part of a push from Republicans to put in new restrictions, with at least 12 states trying to put bans in place, including Pennsylvania.

“Let me be clear, I will veto any anti-abortion legislation that lands on my desk. The Texas abortion ban defies all understanding of modern individual health care and will have detrimental impacts on the state’s residents,” Gov. Wolf said. “I stand firm in my conviction that so-called ‘pro-life’ policies are actually anti-choice and counter the notion of individual freedom and lack a sound scientific basis. They are dangerously harmful and further magnify the social and economic disparities within health care for minority populations.”

Gov. Wolf also vows to protect women and families who can be affected by such bans.

“My administration is committed to reducing maternal mortality and giving women, children, and families the support that they need to succeed. This should be our focus, not regressive policies that make it harder for vulnerable people making difficult and deeply personal decisions,” Gov. Wolf said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.