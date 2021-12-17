Gov. Wolf says ‘negotiating’ a new congressional map is not his role

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf must give a thumbs up, or a thumbs down to whatever congressional map is approved by the legislature. But reiterated he won’t be putting his thumb on the scale.

“My role is either to sign or veto whatever the general assembly sends me,” Governor Wolf said.

Wolf said he will not participate in map-making other than to share with lawmakers guiding principles, like fairness and a transparent process.

“If I get something that looks like that I’ll sign it. If I don’t, I’ll veto.” Wolf said.

“So you’re not engaging with them and say we don’t like this or that. you’re just waiting until you get something”

“Yes. I think that’s the way it should be. I don’t think this is a negotiation.”

“I think the Tom Wolf of 2021 needs to meet the Tom Wolf of 2018 who submitted his own maps,” House GOP spokesperson Jason Gottesman said.

House Republicans who passed this preliminary map out of committee this week say they’ve sought guidance from the Governor.

“Not engaging with the legislature is classic Tom Wolf. People want to talk about gridlock and why things don’t get done on a bipartisan basis and things can’t work smoothly between the legislature and the governor it’s not that we don’t reach out to him it’s that he doesn’t want to work with us,” Gottesman said.

“So when someone calls and says ‘let’s talk about the map’, I’m not talking. I sent my principles. Here are the principles I think ought to be used”, Wolf remarked.

So Wolf will not engage in drawing boundaries but says he’s been very clear with lawmakers about his boundaries.”

“If I veto it, I still don’t have a role to play because the supreme court will come up with the map,” Wolf said.

Republicans fear that’s exactly what Wolf intends to do, veto their map and let the democratic majority on the state supreme court draw them up. Republicans argue that’s not exactly a fair, open, and transparent process.