HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed into law a Senate bill that will temporarily extend certain suspensions of regulations and statutes that were issued by agencies under the COVID-19 disaster declaration.

Senate Bill 1019 will allow the commonwealth to use all necessary resources to continue its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These extensions are important tools that will help us continue our work to transition out of the pandemic,” Governor Wolf said. “I’m pleased that we were able to come together to keep these important measures working on behalf of Pennsylvanians.”

The extension will last through June 30.