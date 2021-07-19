Gov. Wolf to discuss increased investment in early childhood education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to join advocates and legislative members Monday to discuss the $30 million increase in early childhood education funding.

In June, Governor Wolf set aside a historic $416 million in state funding for public education. The budget included a $200 million increase in the Fair Funding Formula, $100 million to the Level Up initiative, $50 million in special education funding and $66 million for other education-related initiatives.

According to the Governor’s Office, the $30 million in new early childhood education funding will allow an additional 3,200 children to enroll in the commonwealth’s high-quality early learning programs, bringing the total to 35,100 children served.

Governor Wolf previously stated, “There is more – much more – that needs to be done to fully provide for the needs of our commonwealth’s students and the future of our workforce.”

Wolf is expected to speak Monday, July 19 at 11 a.m. from the YMCA Central Branch in Reading Pa.