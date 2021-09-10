Gov. Wolf to start giving vaccination rates by legislative district to General Assembly

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to Pa. legislative leaders, Gov. Wolf and his administration promise to give the General Assembly more COVID-19 data from the Department of Health, including vaccination rates by legislative district, after leadership requested more transparency.

“My administration is committed to transparency and we have released a historic amount of public data throughout this pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “I appreciate the leaders’ concerns and we will provide the General Assembly with additional data, including data by legislative district.”

Wolf said releasing this information to the House and Senate members will better help them and their constituents track efforts and encourage vaccinations, especially since voters asked the General Assembly to play a big part in emergencies.

“We must work together to stop the spread of this terrible virus; therefore, in return, I am asking the General Assembly to share this forthcoming data with their constituents, so Pennsylvanians have another resource on the impact of COVID-19 in their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I once again encourage all legislators to join me in urging all eligible Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.”

The Dept. of Health continues to update its COVID-19 and Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard for case data, and the Vaccine Dashboard for state and county vaccination data.