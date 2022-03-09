HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In response to the rising gas prices in the state, Senate President Pro Tempore and governor candidate Jake Corman, called for a reduction in the state’s gasoline tax at a gas pump on Wednesday, March 9.

If passed, the Republican lawmaker’s Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, when paired with a federal gas tax holiday, would cut the gas tax by almost 50% through the end of 2022.

Corman says the measures would offer a critical reprieve for Pennsylvania families who have seen gas prices skyrocket over the past several weeks.

According to the release, in order to offset the lost revenue for road and bridge repairs, the legislation would also dedicate $500 million in federal relief dollars to fund State Police operations. It would also require PennDOT to issue a $650 million bond to ensure critical infrastructure projects remain funded during the tax reduction window.

“This offers a win-win for Pennsylvania families – lower prices at the pump in the short run, and better roads and bridges to drive on in the years ahead. It also buys critical time for lawmakers to determine how we can best meet our long-term infrastructure needs without relying so heavily on the gas tax in the future,” Corman said.

