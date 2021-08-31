Harrisburg Mayor Papenfuse mulling write-in candidacy for upcoming election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s talk that Harrisburg’s Mayor might launch a write-in campaign.

Eric Papenfuse lost the Democratic primary to City Council President, Wanda Williams. abc27 News asked him, is it true he may try to beat Williams in November?

“I have been talking with my friends and family and I said, including to Charlie that I will make a decision after Labor Day which is right after Kipona. So expect an announcement from me next week,” Papenfuse said.

When he lost the primary, Papenfuse left a voicemail for Williams, conceding and vowing to help her make a smooth transition if she were to win in November.