Higher education funding the latest hot topic in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Is not enough money being spent? Or is money being spent unwisely? That’s a key question in a series of hearings at the State Capitol.

Republicans say they don’t want to wait until budget crunch time to take a close look at nearly $2 billion the State Government spends on colleges and universities.

“It has been my intent to introduce into the discussion, performance-based metrics for higher education funding decision as a way to hold institutions accountable,” State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) said. “Our declining investment no doubt has to be mentioned. We are at the bottom of approaching education dollars in the commonwealth,” State Rep. Maureen Madden (D-Monroe) said.

School leaders said they’re committed to better access and affordability. That includes addressing student loan debt.