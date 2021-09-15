In election fraud quest, GOP seeks details on who voted; Wolf “condemns Senate Republicans”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate pursuing what they call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election say they’ll subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and by what method they voted.

Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee to issue subpoenas to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

In addition to records on who voted, Republicans also want records of communication between Wolf’s administration and counties. Critics say it’s a fruitless search for fraud to legitimize former President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Governor Wolf released a statement condemning Senate Republicans “for their actions to undermine election security in Pennsylvania, spread lies and conspiracy theories about Pennsylvania elections and waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars.”

“We continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials, infrastructure, and the personal information of Pennsylvania voters, while undermining confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona-style circus to Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in his statement.

According to Wolf, the information requested is another step to undermine democracy, confidence in elections and to capitulate to Donal Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

“Senate Republicans would rather cater to the fringe elements of their party who still are perpetuating the Big Lie rather than focus on issues that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives,” Wolf said.