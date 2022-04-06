LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) isn’t saying he — personally — disagrees with the new law in Florida derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

He is, however, saying that whatever anyone thinks of the Florida law, the legislation he’s introducing in Pennsylvania is not the Florida law.

“It is taking a different path,” Aument said. “I think it’s meaningful, and I think it is something that we ought to be able to agree on and take action in a bipartisan manner.”

Aument’s description of what his legislation would do: “Direct school boards … to clearly and transparently establish policies with respect to ensuring this parental notification of any instructional material or book that includes sexually explicit content.”

He says his bill wouldn’t ban anything — just give parents the ability to prevent their own children from being exposed to material they find objectionable. The full language of Aument’s bill isn’t yet public.

Might an approach Aument describes as “more narrow” than what passed in Florida actually attract the support of Democratic legislators and the signature of a Democratic governor?

“I’m interested to see what the language is and how narrowly tailored it is,” said Sen. Lindsey Miller (D-Allegheny Co.) “There is already existing language in Pennsylvania law that gives parents control over what their kids read and are taught in school.”

One concern Miller has is how to define what materials would be flagged as explicit. “There are things that one person finds objectionable that are another person’s reflection of their lived experience,” she said.

In other words, one person’s “window” is another person’s “mirror,” she said.

Another question: how pervasive the explicit material is in schools. Miller said national debates are “creating a fear and a worry that this might be a problem” even if it’s not.

“If you’re on social media, if you are watching the news, then you will see and hear information about this kind of content coming up around the country and across Pennsylvania,” said Lindsay Clark, a mother of three children — one in preschool and two who attend Kissel Hill Elementary School in Lititz, in the Warwick School District, which — in turn — is in Aument’s senatorial district. “And it has caused parents to be very concerned.”

Clark supports Aument’s legislation.

“It is apparent that these materials are in the curriculum in schools, or Senator Aument would not have created this bill,” she said.

Which materials concern her?

“I am not going to get into the specifics for my children or even the Warwick School District,” she said.

Aument’s office provided two examples of what it says are problematic books that are in, or have been in, Warwick school libraries. It says one, “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity” — which explains the difference between cisgender people (the majority of people, who identify as the gender they were assigned at birth) and transgender people (who identify as a different gender) — is in elementary school libraries.

It says another, “Gender Queer: A Memoir” — which contains explicit images of oral sex — was in the high school library early this year, until the school received complaints. The school district didn’t return a call seeking confirmation.

If Florida isn’t the model for Aument’s legislation, what state is?

Virginia, he said, which has a new parental notification law. That law passed Virginia’s House of Delegates on a party-line vote (all Republicans in favor, all Democrats against) and Virginia’s Senate with the support of all Republicans and two Democrats.

The Democrats’ votes were critical in Virginia’s evenly-divided Senate to advance the bill to the desk of Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who signed it. In Pennsylvania, Republicans — who control both chambers of the General Assembly — wouldn’t need any legislative support from Democrats. But Democratic Governor Tom Wolf would be unlikely to sign a bill that passes without any Democratic support.