‘It was an honest mistake’: Gov. Wolf’s wife drops off his ballot, violating Pa. election law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf appears to have violated Pennsylvania election law after revealing his wife dropped off his ballot for him on Tuesday.

The governor was on a radio show in Pittsburgh when he revealed that he had his wife drop off his ballot prior to Tuesday’s election, which is illegal in Pennsylvania and punishable by law for up to one year in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.

Pennsylvania election law states voters must mail, or bring their ballot to an election office, dropbox, or other approved location themselves. A spokeswoman for the governor said in a statement “It was an honest mistake.”

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.