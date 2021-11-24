Legislators from 39 states sign letter outlining possible reversal of ‘corrupted’ 2020 election

The White House stands behind security fencing partially covered by protest signs, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, the morning after Election Day. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WHTM) — Nearly 200 state legislators have signed an open letter calling for “forensic audits” of the “corrupted 2020 election” and urging states to decertify electors “where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

The letter, signed by lawmakers from 39 states, was circulated Tuesday by Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers, including Pa. State Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Mastriano began a statewide push for an election audit back in July 2021, when he sent a letter “to several counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary.” This caused much pushback from Pa. Democrats, questioning whether he had the legal authority to do so and how much it’d cost.

In September, Pa. Sen. Art Haywood and Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed lawsuits in response to GOP subpoenas asking for voter information, saying it’s illegal and could open up identity theft to over seven million Pa. citizens. Sen. Mastriano was also exiled from the process by Republican leaders, and now Sen. Cris Dush (R) is taking charge.

Just this week, the Pa. Senate announced it hired an outside firm, Envoy Sage, to conduct an election investigation. Privacy is still the main concern from the opposing Democrats, as there’s a chance seven million Pennsylvanians’ social security and driver’s license numbers can be collected and examined.

The letter is addressed to “the citizens of the United States of America” and claims “our representative republic suffered a corrupted 2020 election.”

There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud impacted the 2020 election results.

In the letter, however, the legislators ask that “all 50 states need to be forensically audited.”

“Voter rolls should be scrubbed with a canvass of the voters to ensure future integrity of our elections,” they wrote.

The legislators then said that they “call on each state to decertify its electors where it has been shown the elections were certified prematurely and inaccurately.”

If necessary, the legislators said, the U.S. House of Representatives should be prepared to “decide the rightful winner of the election.”