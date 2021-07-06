Malcolm Kenyatta makes U.S. Senate campaign stop in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta campaigned on Tuesday on the Gettysburg battlefield.

The Democratic candidate wants to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court, allow D.C. and Puerto Rico to become states, and pass the John Lewis Voter Rights Bill. He would also abolish the filibuster.

“The filibuster enables a minority of Senators supported to overwhelm legislation supported by the majority. Our government derives its power from us,” Kenyatta said.

The seat he’s running for is Pat Toomey’s as he is not running for re-election. Pennsylvania has never elected someone who is African-American or a woman to the U.S. Senate.