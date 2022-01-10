Mastriano is hoping pro-Trump platform propels him to GOP primary victory

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, center, speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is not surprising but it’s now official. Controversial State Senator Doug Mastriano has joined the Republican race for Governor. While some may see unwavering support of Donald Trump as a negative, Mastriano hopes it will make him a winner in the May primary.

“It is my honor with Rebbie to announce our candidacy to be your next governor,” Mastriano said.

He is promising to slash regulations and never institute mask or vaccine mandates. “Whatever happened liberals to my body my choice,” Mastriano said.

He is pro-life and sowed seeds of doubt about the 2020 election in Pennsylvania. He also sponsored busses to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 which turned ugly. He is an unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump, as the Pa. Democrats will extensively remind voters.

“Doug Mastriano is about to supercharge this race and he’s shown that he’s not only all-in on MAGA base but all in on attacking Republicans,” Pa. Democratic Party Spokesperson, Marisa Nahem said.

Mastriano is the 15th Republican in the race but says he alone can deliver change. “It’s not gonna happen with the same-old tired dinosaur Republican politician we constantly elect,” Mastriano said.

“He’s THE kind of guy you want as your next-door neighbor. He’s also the kind of guy you might want as your governor as well,” State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) said. Kauffman is endorsing Mastriano, who is leading the field in early polls. He insists the senator is not the boogieman Democrats have made him out to be.

“Why are they trying to create this narrative, because they are scared of Doug Mastriano and what he could be as governor,” Kauffman said.

“He is loyal to Trump, loyal to MAGA base, champion of election conspiracies and the MAGA agenda,” Nahem said.

But Mastirano hoped tying himself to Donald Trump might just be the winning formula in a crowded Republican primary. “Together with god’s help we’re gonna win in May and again in May and change the course of history,” Mastriano said.

Mastriano is now the 15th Republican in the race. The primary is May 17.