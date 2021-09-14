McSwain to join eight other Republicans in race for Pa. governor

Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Cupka’s Cafe II on the South Side, about his Republican campaign for governor, which he launched on Monday. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WHTM) — Bill McSwain, a top federal prosecutor under former President Trump, has entered the crowded race for governor.

McSwain made the announcement on Monday, Sept. 13, and now joins a field of at least eight Republicans hoping for the nomination to replace Governor Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

Currently residing in Chest County, McSwain is also a former U.S. Attorney for eastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, there are still no democrats who have entered the race, though Attorney General Josh Shapiro is expected to do so.