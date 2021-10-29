Meet the candidates for Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is an off-year election on Tuesday, meaning there is no race for president, but there is still a huge race on the ballot. A state Supreme Court seat is up for grabs, and the contenders are Republican Kevin Brobson and Democrat Maria McLaughlin.

Kevin Brobson lives with his family in Harrisburg. He is president judge of the Commonwealth Court and is highly recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar. He says he promises to uphold the law, not make it.

Maria McLaughlin is from Philadelphia. She is currently on the Superior Court, and she began her legal career as an assistant district attorney in Philly. She too is highly recommended by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.

Of course, both candidates insist they are the most qualified for the job.

“He’s already acknowledged he’s never done family law, he’s never done criminal law, he’s never been a prosecutor. these things are at the Supreme Court every day, and I think when you don’t have knowledge of the law, how can you be more qualified?” McLaughlin said.

“I have spent a career — 13 years in private practice, 12 years as an appellate judge — handling cases that impact most Pennsylvanians as a Commonwealth Court judge, and the Supreme Court doesn’t have that experience. I would add that new experience, that new perspective, that fresh view to the Supreme Court and not duplicate the experience that’s already there,” Brobson said.

Right now the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is 5-2 Democrats, but the open seat is Republican, so the GOP needs to win to keep the court at 5-2. Otherwise, it would be a 6-1 Democrat majority.