HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last month the Swatara Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the I-83 toll bridge project. Commissioner Shaela Ellis says board members have several concerns.

“We have many residents who travel across the bridge every day to go to work,” said Ellis, “That is an unfair burden that they should not have to take on.” Ellis says the board fears traffic congestion would take place because people will come through other communities to avoid having to pay a toll.

Dauphin County Commissioners are also against the project. Commissioner George Hartwick says they sent a letter to PennDOT at the end of the year expressing their concerns. “Once those tolls go up, they will remain,” said Hartwick, “I think they will be around to help fund other projects in the region.” Hartwick says they met with state officials to discuss other funding options.

PennDOT issued a statement in response to the resolution:

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.