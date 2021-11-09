Mt. Rose Exit Project leads to bill allowing review of companies before granting contracts

(WHTM) — The troubled Mount Rose Exit Construction Project in York County has led to a bill to prevent similar sagas elsewhere.

The Mount Rose Exit of I-83 has been going on for six years, even though it was supposed to be done three years ago. It’s caught many people in traffic delays, including Republican State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill of York. So, she’s sponsoring a bill that allows state agencies to review a company’s performance outside Pennsylvania before awarding contracts.

“This project may have been an avoidable disaster with a simple google search shows the contractor has a track record of doing the same thing in other states and municipalities,” Phillips-Hill said.

The bill passed unanimously out of committee and moves to the full Senate for consideration.