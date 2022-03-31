HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Senator Ryan Aument (R-36) announced that he will sponsor a bill that would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials and notify parents that their child’s coursework includes such content.

According to a press release, the senator’s office has been contacted over the last few months by parents who are concerned with the content of their children’s curriculum. They are also frustrated with administrators who have dismissed their concerns.

“In speaking with parents and stakeholders throughout my district, it’s come to my attention that there are some questionable and even outright inappropriate materials in some Pennsylvania school curriculums and libraries, including right here in Lancaster County,” said Aument.

“It is inexcusable for young students to be exposed to this type of explicit sexual content without the parents’ knowledge. If the content is banned from adult workplaces, it should go without question that it isn’t appropriate for children,” he added.

Under this bill, parents would have the opportunity to review the materials and have the power to opt their children out of that coursework. If the parent decides to opt their child out, they would be provided with a non-explicit alternative.

“Parents should know what their children are being exposed to in school, period,” said Aument. “And beyond that, they should have the opportunity to opt their child out of exposure to certain explicit curriculum and be provided with alternative options by the school.”

Senator Aument is working to have the bill introduced in the near future.