Pa. AG and lawmakers react to lawsuits relating to GOP subpoenas for election investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lawsuits are flying over the Pa. Senate’s attempt to subpoena voter information.

It’s part of its so-called forensic audit of the 2020 Election, which has been probed and prodded, and there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing.

Late this afternoon Pa. Senator Art Haywood (D – Montgomery/Philadelphia) and his wife sued the Department of State, saying don’t you dare release our personal information.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro also filed suit to block the GOP subpoenas, saying it’s not legal and could open up seven million Pa. citizens to identity theft.

Senate Republican leadership had a terse response to that saying: “Josh Shapiro spent years talking about the Russian collusion lie. Now he wants to stop us from performing our constitutional duty of providing oversight of the executive branch.”

But that view is not unanimous in the Senate Republican Caucus.

Sen. Dan Laughlin (R – Erie), who is considering a run for governor, says Biden won. He says it’s time to move on and that continuing to “audit” the election only hurts the GOP brand.

“What’s going on with the audit and asking for people’s social security numbers and driver’s license numbers I think is hurting our party right now. And I think we’re gonna pay the price for that at the polls if we’re not careful,” Sen. Laughlin said.

The Attorney General’s suit links the subpoenas to former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election. And Doug Mastriano, who got this ball rolling, was exiled from the entire process by his Republican leaders.