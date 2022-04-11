HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The pandemic continues to cause problems, especially with housing. Many people are at risk of eviction with no help in sight.

The Pa. Budget and Policy Center shared its findings at the Capitol on Monday and discussed the need for affordable housing. It recommends things like the legislature creating a more permanent rental assistance program.

“We can invest in developing affordable housing models that are resistant to future financialization of homes by Wall Street firms. We can raise the wage to ensure everyone can afford to live a dignified life,” Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Allegheny) said.

The report also suggests legislative solutions to end evictions without good cause.