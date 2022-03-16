(WHTM) — Democratic lawmakers renewed their call for the state legislature to close loopholes created by the Clean Indoor Air Act.

This legislation passed in 2008 and prohibits smoking in most public places. But it allows exemptions for restaurants, hotels, and casinos. Representative Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) wants to expand smoking bans and says allowing smoking in casinos is putting employees at risk.

“Being in the non-smoking section of a casino is like being in the non-peeing section of the swimming pool because air, like water, doesn’t stay in the same place,” Frankel said.

Frankel’s amendment would also add vaping to the list of prohibited smoking products indoors.