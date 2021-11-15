Pa. Democrats walk out of Labor & Industry hearing on union reform bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A lot of legislators were missing from a hearing about some bills that could impact labor unions on Monday.

Democrats staged a walkout of a Labor and Industry Committee hearing. Six bills were on the agenda. Republicans consider them labor reform. Among the proposals, preventing public-sector unions from getting employees’ contact details from their employers.

Unions call the bills attacks on workers by wealthy people from outside Pennsylvania.