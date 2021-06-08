Pa. Department of Drug and Alcohol programs to partner with nonprofit in order to fight addiction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is now one of four new states to partner with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending addiction and implementing the ATLAS platform — Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced the partnership on June 8. During the 12-month implementation period, DDAP will work with their new partner and align ATLAS with ongoing initiatives in the state.

“This new tool will not only monitor the quality and effectiveness of treatment providers in Pennsylvania but also gives individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith, said.

The ATLAS platform will evaluate addiction treatment providers’ use of evidence-based best practices and publicly displays the information gathered to support those in need in finding appropriate, quality care.

Plus, the public search function in the platform also offers secure access to data for state policymakers, providers and insurance payers to further drive improvement to drug and alcohol treatments.

“It is now more critical than ever, given the profound uptick in overdoses and the impact that COVID-19 has had on addiction and mental health, that people are able to access a trusted, free resource when in search of quality substance use disorder treatment for themselves or a loved one,” Jen Velez, chief impact officer at Shatterproof, said.

Individuals seeking treatment or substance use supports can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-622-HELP.