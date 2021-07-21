Pa. Department of State decertifies Fulton County voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid told Fulton County Board of Elections this week the department is decertifying the county’s voting system for future elections after violating Pa.’s Election Code.

Sec. Degraffenreid says Fulton County broke code when it was subjected to a post-election review by a third party.

“I have a statutory obligation to examine, evaluate and certify electronic voting systems,” Secretary Degraffenreid said in a letter sent on Tuesday. “These reviews include verifying that the voting system conforms to federal and state law and any regulations or standards regarding confidentiality, security, accuracy, safety, reliability, usability, accessibility, durability, resiliency, and auditability.”

This year, Fulton County officials gave permission to Wake TSI to access parts of the certified system, such as the election database, results files, and Windows systems logs. The county also allowed the third party to use a system imaging tool to take complete hard drive images of their computers and other digital equipment.

The department says this company has no expertise in election technology.

“These actions were taken in a manner that was not transparent,” Sec. Degraffenreid said. “As a result of the access granted to Wake TSI, Fulton County’s certified system has been compromised and neither Fulton County, the vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, nor the Department of State can verify that the impacted components of Fulton County’s leased voting system are safe to use in future elections.”

The Associated Press reported Fulton County agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers and allowed the inspection as part of an election audit.

Degraffenreid says this prevents the vendor from confirming that the system meets state and federal certification standards.