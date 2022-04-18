PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Cumberland County state representative has supported some controversial stances in the days leading up to May’s primary election.

Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland, is questioning whether certain books, like “Push” by Sapphire, should be available in the Cumberland Valley School District and whether teachers in Carlisle are favoring students of color.

A post from Gleim in a Moms for Liberty Facebook group says there should be “conservative eyes and ears in the schools” and reads, in part:

“Not all teachers are for CRT (critical race theory), etc. We need to identify the ones who are pushing the professional development they received over the summer. Are they putting black children’s tests in separate piles and grading them differently? Have they separated the classroom? We won’t know these things until parents are allowed back into schools, so the best way is to sub.”

Gleim says she stands by everything she said in the post, a screenshot of which circulated on social media.

Gleim says this was something she was repeating back to the parents in the group and also says this was a situation that happened in a different school district in Pennsylvania. She says the screenshot of the post is something her Democratic opponent was able to take and run with to stir up a negative campaign.

“It is a campaign year, and I think it was my opponent just trying to take clips out of some posts that he saw on a personal account, and he just did a little clip and made it look bad, but it wasn’t bad at all,” Gleim said.

Alan Howe, a Democrat who is running for election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Cumberland County, sent the following statement to abc27 about Gleim’s social media comment:

“The first things that stuck out for me when I saw the screenshot of Gleim’s comments was the mention of CRT and the unsupported suggestion that black students were getting some sort of special treatment. Anti-CRT is a white supremacist strategy. So, too, are vague suggestions that non-white people are getting a boost not available to white people. This is an attempt to stir up racial animus over ‘reverse discrimination.'”

The statement from Howe also said, “Attacking white-supremacist strategies is the opposite of going negative.”

Gleim says parental control in schools is an important issue to her constituents.