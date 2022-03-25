YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What do you do when you have $2 billion in unspent federal rescue funds? You spend some of the money to help small businesses that suffered and continue to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic. At least, that is what Governor Tom Wolf wants.

Gov. Wolf visited Schaefer Flows in York with a state representative on Friday, March 25, to push for the Republican-led General Assembly to spend the uncommitted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars on small businesses.

“Pennsylvania’s small businesses power our economy, they’re owned by our neighbors, and we need them to succeed. I’m asking my Republican colleagues to act now. Let’s get this money out of our coffers and to the businesses that we all rely on every day,” Gov. Wolf said.

It was the governor’s third such event in two days that focused on how to spend the ARPA funds. Thursday’s event focused first on senior citizens and then on property tax/rent.

In February, during his final budget proposal as governor, Wolf and his Democratic colleagues proposed a plan that would dedicate $225 million to the Small Business Assistance Program, which began in 2020. The program would allow businesses to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,0000 to cover a range of expenses.

Schaefer Flowers was one of 10,000 businesses that received grants in 2020 to help them get through the hardships of the pandemic. A total of $192 million was sent out, and Schaefer Flowers received $50,000 of it.

“This is a 124-year-old family business and this grant was a lifeline to us,” said CEO of Schaefer Flowers, Chris Sallade. “While the COVID-19 pandemic is ending, all small businesses are still struggling in some way.”

Gov. Wolf says Republicans don’t want to use the rescue money to rescue businesses.

“And by the way, I’m not talking about the rainy-day fund. I don’t want to touch that. I’m not talking about the budget surplus. I don’t want to touch that. That’s separate and apart from this, separate and apart from all that, there’s over $2 billion in cash sitting up in Harrisburg,” Gov. Wolf said.

Pennsylvania House Republicans responded to Gov. Wolf’s call for funding on Friday.

“With Gov. Wolf continuing his most recent version of the “The Lame Duck Tour: How to Spend Your Money” holding his third press conference in two days on his plans to spend the remaining $1.7 billion in federal funding, I think it’s important to note that the proposals put forward by the administration, legislative Democrats, and now aspiring governor Josh Shapiro are just merely talking points and not a real plan,” said Jason Gottesman, spokesman for House Republicans.

Republicans say the Democrats have three different plans that in the view of Republicans are all bad. The GOP lawmakers add that holding onto more of the money is the fiscally responsible thing to do.