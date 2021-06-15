Pa. House approved anti-elder abuse bill; now moves to Senate for vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A stand against elder abuse was taken by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 15, when it approved House Bill 1431. The bill is part of a pack of anti-elder abuse legislation.

According to the press release, Pennsylvania’s current law has not kept up with how some people use the internet to spread degrading images. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Kate Klunk (R-Hanover), has the bill addressing this oversight by grading this type of abuse as a third-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $2,500.

“My House Bill 1431 seeks to end the horrifying practice of caretakers taking, posting, or sharing demeaning and humiliating images and videos of any care-dependent person, such as a senior citizen in a care facility,” Klunk said.

House Bill 1431 will now go to the Senate for consideration.

“Coincidentally, June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month, making these bills particularly timely. However, people should be aware of elder abuse every day of the year,” Klunk said. “It is my hope these bills will help end this terrible crime and help spread awareness so no senior citizen has to endure these horrible acts.”