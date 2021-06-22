Pa. House passes voting rights protection bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Voting Rights Protection Act took a big step after passing the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday.

Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) introduced the bill which looks to provide guidelines and actions for more secure elections. Some examples of that include voter ID expansion, establishing a Bureau of Election Audits, and signature verifications.

“Even a shred of uncertainty in the results of our elections is enough to shake the bedrock of what we stand for in this country,” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “This office would take strides to grow trust in our processes, and a thorough, independent audit of every election in our Commonwealth is a step toward ensuring the public’s trust.”

Governor Wolf tweeted the following statement regarding the bill: