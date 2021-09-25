Pa. House Republican leadership calls for resignation of Rep. Kevin Boyle after arrest

This article has been updated with response from the House Democratic Leadership.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. House Republican Leadership responded to the arrest of Rep. Kevin Boyle (D – Philadelphia/Montgomery), saying he should resign and focus on himself.

Rep. Boyle was arrested Friday on charges of harassment and violating a PFA filed by his wife, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Inquirer says Boyle will now be undergoing a mental health evaluation by order of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, the Pa. House Republican Leadership says the news is “more than troubling” and that “he should no longer hold public office” if the charges stand and the allegations are true.

“It is clear Rep. Boyle should resign from office now to focus on his personal health and the future well-being of those around him,” they said.

House Democratic Leadership issued their statement saying: “We are sadened to learn of Rep. Kevin Boyle’s arrest and concerned for everyone involved in this situation. We understand that Rep. Boyle has been dealing with ongoing mental health challenges and we’re thankful to learn that he’s agreed to undergo evaluation and treatment. Sadly, too many families deal with these challenges shrouded by stigma or shame. Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Rep. Boyle’s wife and two young children.”

In terms of Rep. Boyle’s future, they said they “will ensure that the residents of the 172nd Legislative District see no disruption to constituent services during this time.”

House Democratic Leadership did not mention resignation.

The Inquirer mentions Boyle’s lawyer, R. Emmett Madden, says he’s “not accused of any act of violence.” Boyle was released on Saturday.

Rep. Boyle came under fire recently when he was removed from being chairman of the House Finance Committee, according to Spotlight PA.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online as information is released.