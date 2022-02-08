Pa. House unanimously passes $25M in grants for EMS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill to assist Emergency Medical Services throughout Pennsylvania passed with flying colors on Monday. The bill provides $25 million in grants to EMS to help offset the impacts of COVID-19.

“Our EMS teams, especially in rural Pennsylvania, have been crucial in responding to this pandemic and remain a necessary part of the arsenal needed to provide emergency services to Pennsylvania communities,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said. “Making this significant amount of funding available is essential to ensuring these critical organizations can survive during these extremely trying times and be positioned to remain sustainable into the future.”

The bill passed through the House unanimously and now heads to the Senate where if it passes there, would head to the Governor’s desk.