Pa. lawmaker sponsoring bill to allow mask opt-out

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — As some schools decide on new mask policies, a state lawmaker wants to make sure parents have a choice.

Republican State Senator Judy Ward is sponsoring a bill that mandates all school districts allow parents and guardians to opt-out their children if a district requires them to wear masks.

Ward says, she has heard from parents who are concerned about how masks will affect children’s learning and health. So far, Governor Wolf has ruled out a statewide mask mandate of any kind, leaving it up to districts to decide.