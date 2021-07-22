Watchdogs hopeful Pa. redistricting process will be more fair and transparent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are beginning the redistricting process that has major implications for voters and who they will elect to Congress. This happens every 10 years.

On Thursday, July 22, a House committee held the first in a series of public hearings about the map-drawing process.

In the past, Pennsylvania has been criticized for having maps that are too gerrymandered, which means they heavily favor one party and don’t represent the voters.

However, this time, watchdogs say there’s more of a political balance.

“The level of awareness, engagement, the ability because of technology’s advance for citizens to actually draw maps themselves is extraordinary. We’ve never seen that level of eyes on the process,” David Thornburgh, Committee of Seventy, said.

Pennsylvania is losing one of its congressional seats. It will drop from 18 to 17 because we are growing more slowly than in other states.