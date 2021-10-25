Pa. lawmakers get started on bills aimed at lobbyist influence

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021, file photo, demonstrators from MarchOnHarrisburg stand outside Pennsylvania’s Capitol to press lawmakers to pass legislation banning them from taking gifts from lobbyists and others aiming to influence them, in Harrisburg, Pa. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives began advancing a package of bills aimed at lobbyist influence, including limiting gifts from lobbyists and prohibiting lobbyists from trying to influence an elected official for whom they also worked as a campaign strategist. (AP Photo/Marc Levy, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state House of Representatives is starting to advance a package of bills aimed at lobbyist influence. The bills won passage in the House State Government Committee on Monday and now go to the full House.

One bill would bar state officials, including lawmakers, from letting a lobbyist pay for their transportation, lodging, recreation, or entertainment. The bill also limits gifts from lobbyists to $250 in value each year. Another is aimed at lobbyists or lobbying firms that double as campaign consultants.

A lobbyist would be prohibited from trying to influence a state official after having served the official as a campaign consultant. The prohibition lasts for that elected term.