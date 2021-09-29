Pa. lawmakers grill liquor rationing decision in PLCB hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers took time on Wednesday to question the officials that run the state stores about its rationing of certain alcohols during a hearing at the Capitol.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced almost two weeks ago certain supply chain issues forced it to introduce a two-bottle limit on 43 different liquors, representing just over 1% of all items in wine and spirit stores.

Republicans criticized the decision, saying bars and restaurants have been battered during the pandemic and this bombshell announcement wasn’t going to help their cause. They also said there seemed to be secrecy with the rationing decision.

“You are not in a normal, free market,” Sen. Mike Regan (R-York/Cumberland) said. “The PLCB is a monopoly and because of that you need to be more transparent and need to go on record when you make decisions like this that are profoundly impactful to the people of Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board fought back saying every state is experiencing shortages on these products and it’s beyond their control.