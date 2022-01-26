Pa. lawmakers introduce 7 bills to try and reform prisons

(WHTM) — Several state lawmakers are looking for support for a package of bills on prison reform.

Democratic lawmakers joined by one Republican announced the seven bills on Wednesday. They include measures like offering parole to elderly and terminally ill inmates and support for veterans and other prisoners re-entering society.

“If we do not give them the skills to be successful, what we are complicit in doing is creating a revolving door to our prison system,” State Rep. Jorand Harris (D-Philadelphia) said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The bills also offer alternatives to prison, particularly for minor offenses. Lawmakers say four of the bills have bipartisan support.