HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic lawmakers are renewing their call to give child sex abuse survivors more time to sue their attackers.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) has been pushing a bill to extend the statute of limitations for child sex abuse, allowing victims to pursue civil cases against their abusers even if the abuse happened long ago.

The bill already passed the House but has been hung up in the Senate. Supporters blame Republican Majority Leader Kim Ward for refusing to move it. Wolf has threatened to call a special session this summer to tackle the issue if lawmakers don’t get a bill to his desk.

Rozzi, an abuse survivor himself, promises to keep the heat on. “We will never give up this fight, and let the Senate hear this clear, we will never give up the fight. Senator Corman, Majority Leader Ward, we will never go away,” Rozzi said.

Senate Republicans insist this should go before the voters as a constitutional amendment. That’s been tried once before — an amendment passed in 2019 — but the Wolf Administration failed to advertise it properly, and it never made it onto the ballot.