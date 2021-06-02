Pa. lawmakers travel to Arizona for 2020 election audit

(WHTM) — Two Midstate politicians were in Arizona on Tuesday learning about the Republican effort there to find irregularities in the presidential vote.

Franklin County State Rep Rob Kauffman and Adams County State Senator Doug Mastriano were checking out the GOP’s partisan audit of the 2020 election.

Former President Trump claimed without evidence that his loss in Arizona was fraudulent. But, in the so-called audit, Republicans could not find one irregularity.

Still, it’s become a model for Republicans in other states hoping to turn up evidence supporting conspiracy theories.