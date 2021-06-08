Pa. legislation unveiled to ensure transparency in constitutional amendment process

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Legislation that would require the Pennsylvania Department of State to publicly post the steps they take to comply with proposed constitutional amendments to an online track was unveiled on June 8.

Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said the proposed bill will address the Department of State’s failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment that would retroactively extend the timeline for victims to file litigation against their abusers.

The Constitutional Amendment Accountability Act, or Senate Bill 738, will require the Department of State to create a publicly accessible website that will provide a detailed account of each action taken to publish a proposed amendment.

“The private sector already has similar trackers available for consumers to track an order from start to finish. On something as consequential as this, the state clearly needs to have a similar program in place to provide maximum accountability and avoid future failures in this administration, as well as future administrations,” Phillips-Hill said.

The proposed legislation has been referred to the Senate State Government Committee.