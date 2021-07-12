Pa. policymakers to unveil reforms for redrawing congressional district lines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Major changes could be coming to the reapportionment process for redrawing U.S. congressional district lines in Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove (R-York) and Rep. Wendi Thomas (R-Bucks) will be joined by members of the House Republican delegation from Southeastern Pennsylvania Monday, for a live stream event at 1 p.m.

