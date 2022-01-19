Pa. Rep. Frank Ryan not seeking re-election in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon) announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Ryan has served the district for five years after first defeating Lorraine Scudderin with 67 percent of the vote in 2016. He’s since run two other successful campaigns to hold his seat.

Ryan serves on multiple Legislative committees, including Finance, Aging & Older Adult Services, Veterans Affairs, and State Government.

A retired Marine Reserve colonel, the 71-year-old Ryan said he intends to serve out the remainder of his term to “provide for an orderly transition to someone with the youth, intelligence and energy necessary to see this mission through.”

Ryan’s full statement can be read below:

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the 101st Legislative District the past five years and to advocate on behalf of all Pennsylvanians on the issues of property tax reform, sound fiscal management in the state’s budgeting and pension systems, and the protection of individual freedoms. Now it is time for the next generation of leaders to do the same,” he said.

“When I ran for office in 2016 to represent the 101st Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I did so out of my profound concern for our Commonwealth’s economy and the bleak future ahead if we did not alter our spending. Upon my election, I wasted no time in proposing legislation to begin putting our financial house in order and while I have been successful in introducing and passing bills that have resulted in incremental change, our government’s appetite for the meaningful changes necessary has not been voracious enough.

“From my early days in office, I have said publicly on a number of occasions that we had about 2-4 years to turn around the financial course of our government and if that was not done then in 12 years or so we would face insolvency. We are just a few short years away and while we have made progress, it has not been nearly enough.

“At 71-years-old, it is evident to me that the amount of restructuring needed to fix our state’s finances will involve some very tough choices and about 10 to 15 more years to turn around. There are simply too many financial matters that still need to be fixed. Therefore, I have decided to serve out my current term and provide for an orderly transition to someone with the youth, intelligence and energy necessary to see this mission through.

“At this point in my life and with the experience I have gained in the military, as a CPA, in business and as a legislator, I believe I can be more effective in tackling these important fiscal issues from the outside. I will continue to work on these crucial issues and express myself freely.

“This is an extraordinarily turbulent time in our nation and our Commonwealth. It is time for strong leaders who are committed public servants to come forth and use their God-given abilities for the benefit of all citizens. I hope and pray all sides can come together to bring state spending under control and ensure our children and grandchildren the bright and promising future they so richly deserve.”

Rep. Frank Ryan