Pa. representative introduces bill to provide PPE funding to schools

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — State Rep. Joe Ciresi is pushing to fund personal protective equipment for Pennsylvania schools to keep in-person learning going safely.

Ciresi says Pennsylvanians have to stay vigilant and do what is needed to make sure schools are safe. That is why he wants to create a grant program for this school year.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The bill he introduced on Tuesday would allow schools to purchase standard high-quality masks for students and staff as well as any other PPE, cleaning, and sanitizing supplies they need.

Ciresi’s bill is similar to Act 30 of 2020, which created grants for schools to purchase PPE and cleaning supplies last school year, but that has since expired.

“We’ve heard people say, ‘Well, didn’t they get all that money last year?’ Yeah, all that money went. There were a lot of improvements that had to be made, some districts went through it, so we’re giving them an opportunity to make sure the kids stay in school,” Ciresi said.

Grant funding would be available to both public and private schools. Schools will have to apply for the grants, and the amount of money they receive will vary by district.