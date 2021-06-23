Pa. republican women in State House call for a package of bills to stop surge of violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stopping the surge in violence is the focus of a package of bills introduced by several republican women in the State House.

The plan is called the Safed Pennsylvania Plan and it does not deal with guns. Rather, one of the bills would incentivize inmates to get educated while serving their time so they can get jobs when they’re released.

“By focusing on rehabilitation, we are adopting a smart and proven approach that will make us safe while setting up people for success after prison,” Pearl Wise, Crime Survivors for Safety & Justice, said.

The women also want to add programs for survivors of violence, specifically in helping them stay in their jobs and homes.