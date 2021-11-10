Pa. Secretary of State issues notice for statewide recount in Commonwealth Court race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In the race for the two open seats on the Commonwealth Court, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid issued a notice that she will order a statutorily required statewide recount.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

As of Nov. 10, Stacy Marie Wallace (R) held 26.1% of the total votes, securing one of the open seats. However, the second seat remains open. Lori A. Dumas (D) and Drew Crompton (R) are in the running for second and third-place with the vote totals within one-half of one percent margin, which triggers a mandatory recount under Pa. law.

According to the press release, the department estimates that the recount will cost at least $1.3 million in taxpayer funds.

Crompton had until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to waive his right to a recount. The law provides that Degraffenreid must give 24 hours’ notice by press release or other means to the candidates and to county party chairs of each party that will be impacted by the recount.

The unofficial returns for the race, submitted by all 67 counties, stand as the following before the recount:

Stacy Marie Wallace (R) – 1,352,365 (26.61%)

Lori A. Dumas (D) – 1,288,936 (25.36%)

Drew Crompton (R) – 1,272,132 (25.03%)

David Lee Spurgeon (D) – 1,168,314 (22.99%)

To see more on the election, click here.