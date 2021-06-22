Pa. Senate approves plan to expand senior access to prescription drugs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Senate approved a plan to expand senior access to prescription drugs on Tuesday, June 22. Senator Judy Ward’s plan, Senate Bill 668, makes the following changes to the PACENET program:

Expands the income eligibility of the program by $6,000 for both individuals and married couples;

Removes the requirement that a PACENET cardholder pay a monthly premium; and

Provides the department with discretion to have cardholders enrolled in a Medicare Part D plan that meets their prescription needs.

“As prescription drug costs continue to rise, many older Pennsylvanians who live on fixed incomes or rely solely on Social Security find themselves unable to afford their medications,” Ward said. “Making these changes will provide more seniors with a sense of security that comes with knowing that they will not have to choose between life-saving medications and paying the bills.”

The bill will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.