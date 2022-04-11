HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shortly after a Republican proposal to restrict transgender girls from participating in girls’ school sports passed the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, the proposal also advanced out of the Senate Education Committee.

Senate Bill 1191, or the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” would assign athletes to male or female sports teams based on their “reproductive biology and genetic make-up.” The bill says that “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls…may not be open to students of the male sex.”

Proponents of the controversial bill say that it ensures a level playing field for girls in sports, while opponents say it unfairly targets transgender athletes.

The bill passed the Senate Education Committee in a 7-4 vote on Monday. It now moves to the full Senate for consideration.