Pa. Senate hearing looks into how 2020 election was audited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2020 election continues to be a major topic in the Pa. state legislature. The Senate held a hearing today on the way that election was audited.

It’s pretty clear election officials are tired of talking about and rehashing an election that’s almost a year old. The Senate State Government Committee wanted to know exactly how it was audited. The process was explained.

Republicans expressed frustration with the Secretary of State’s changing guidance and Supreme Court rulings just before the election. The chair said he continues to get hundreds of calls from constituents expressing doubts about the outcome and he asked how they can win back the trust of voters.

“They don’t believe you. They don’t believe us. They don’t believe the attorney general. They don’t believe the media. What more can you and I and our senate colleagues do?” Chair of the State Government Committee, Senator David Argall (R) said.

“I would just ask honestly, that elected officials make it clear to voters. The election of 2020 is done. It’s over and there’s confidence in the process,” Acting Secretary of State, Veronica Degraffenreid said.

Only four of the state’s 67 counties did not participate in the post-election pilot program. Two of them here in the Midstate: Lancaster and Franklin.