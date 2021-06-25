Pa. Senate passes Voting Rights Protection Act, Gov. Wolf promises to veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Friday which looks to expand voting measures throughout the state.

The bill would add voter ID, a bureau of election audits, correction of errors for mail-in ballots, and many more to drive more secure elections.

“I want to thank the Senate for its quick action approving the most comprehensive election bill in the country. It is now up to Gov. Tom Wolf to fulfill the will of the people, who said they want a more secure voting process, as well as more access and a more modernized election process,” Sen. Seth Grove (R-York) said.

The bill now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk, where he has promised he will veto the bill.

I want election reform, too. But House Bill 1300 isn’t it.



The lawmakers behind this bill are the same ones who asked Congress to throw out PA votes and whose lies directly contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection.



I will veto this bill if it reaches my desk in its current form. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 22, 2021

You can read the bill in its entirety through the link here.