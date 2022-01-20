Pa. Senator introduces bill to organize voter registration records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 20, Pennslyvania State Senator Ryan Aument (R-36) introduced legislation that would reconcile any errors, duplicate files, or any other discrepancies within the state’s voter registration records.

“While the mainstream media would have us believe that every attempt to improve election integrity is part of an effort to cast doubt on the 2020 General Election outcome, this could not be further from the truth,” Aument said in a press release.

“There are legitimate issues and irregularities within Pennsylvania’s election system that must be fixed so we can be confident in any election results produced by that system. Despite opponent’s claims that nothing is wrong with our elections, independent third-party audits have shown this is false, and I would be doing a disservice to my constituents if I did not act to correct these problems,” he continued.

Senate Bill 1018 will include the recommendations made by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale from his 2019 report of the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors (SURE). SURE is the program the Department of State uses to keep a complete list of all the voters registered in Pennsylvania.

In 2019, Auditor General DePasquale released 50 recommendations to the security procedures to “improve the security of Pennsylvania’s voter registration system and the completeness, accuracy, and audibility” of the voter registration records.

Aument’s bill will not allow the Department of State, PennDOT, and counties from holding any information needed to perform and full and complete audit. It will also require that the SURE system be audited every four years.

“It is entirely unacceptable for a government agency to withhold information needed to conduct

an independent, impartial review of our elections,” Aument said. “Ensuring transparency and

accountability from the agency responsible for administering our elections will help

Pennsylvanians regain trust in results and in the process.”

The bill has been referred by the Senate State Government Committee for consideration.