HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Inflation is at record levels and what Pennsylvanians are paying for almost everything has gone up. Senator Lisa Boscola, a Lehigh Valley Democrat, has introduced a bill to give Pennsylvanians a two-month break from the six percent sales tax.

Her bill would suspend sales tax in June, the last month of the next fiscal year so it balances it out on the budget.

She argues that the state is running a couple billion dollar surplus and her plan is the best way for the state government to put money directly into the pockets of constituents who could use it.

“I’ve heard some people in the halls of Harrisburg say it’s brilliant. just because why not? The whole question should be why not do this now when we have the capability? We can take the lead and show other states ‘Hey look at what Pennsylvania is doing trying to give money back to the people, running a surplus.’ I think it’s a win-win for Pennsylvania, a win-win for consumers, and our business community,” Senator Boscola said.

Governor Wolf’s spokeswoman said he would look at the proposal once drafted. Senate Democratic leadership supports the concept, but abc27 has not yet heard from the Republicans, which run the General Assembly.